KINTARA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KTRA)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF KINTARA THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:KTRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kintara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

S&W SEED (NASDAQ:SANW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. S&W Seed has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. S&W Seed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS S&W SEED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed’s stock was trading at $2.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SANW stock has decreased by 2.7% and is now trading at $2.52.

CALAMP (NASDAQ:CAMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp last posted its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm earned $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. CalAmp has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. CalAmp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALAMP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp’s stock was trading at $6.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAMP shares have increased by 20.2% and is now trading at $7.33.

FONAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FONR)

HOW HAS FONAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar’s stock was trading at $15.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FONR stock has increased by 43.5% and is now trading at $21.81.