KB HOME (NYSE:KBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home last released its quarterly earnings data on September 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm earned $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Its revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. KB Home has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. KB Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KB HOME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home’s stock was trading at $26.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KBH stock has increased by 36.2% and is now trading at $36.40.

CARMAX (NYSE:KMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company earned $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CarMax has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. CarMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARMAX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax’s stock was trading at $76.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KMX stock has increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $94.03.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems last posted its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Aehr Test Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aehr Test Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AEHR TEST SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems’ stock was trading at $1.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AEHR shares have decreased by 7.3% and is now trading at $1.53.

CINCINNATI BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CNNB)

WHO ARE SOME OF CINCINNATI BANCORP’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Some companies that are related to Cincinnati Bancorp include Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB), Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN), BankFinancial (BFIN), First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN), Salisbury Bancorp (SAL), Malvern Bancorp (MLVF), Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), Provident Financial (PROV), Madison County Financial (MCBK), Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI), Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB), Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK), Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) and FFBW (FFBW).