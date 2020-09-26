STEELCASE (NYSE:SCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase last released its quarterly earnings results on September 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company earned $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Its revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Steelcase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEELCASE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase’s stock was trading at $13.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SCS shares have decreased by 27.6% and is now trading at $9.71.

CARNIVAL (NYSE:CCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 10th, 2020. The reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.51. The company earned $740 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Its revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCL stock has decreased by 30.7% and is now trading at $15.07.

CHINA FINANCE ONLINE (NASDAQ:JRJC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. China Finance Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China Finance Online has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA FINANCE ONLINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online’s stock was trading at $5.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JRJC stock has increased by 26.6% and is now trading at $7.51.

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AHPI)

HOW HAS ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products’ stock was trading at $14.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AHPI shares have decreased by 61.3% and is now trading at $5.70.