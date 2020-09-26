HB FULLER (NYSE:FUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUL)

HB Fuller last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm earned $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. HB Fuller has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. HB Fuller has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HB Fuller’s stock was trading at $32.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FUL stock has increased by 39.2% and is now trading at $45.71.

Jabil last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.3. Jabil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Jabil’s stock was trading at $27.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JBL stock has increased by 22.4% and is now trading at $33.44.

Gores Metropoulos saw a increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 477,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Recon Technology’s stock was trading at $1.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCON stock has decreased by 44.1% and is now trading at $0.9780.