NIKE (NYSE:NKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NKE)

Nike last announced its earnings data on September 22nd, 2020. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nike has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.6. Nike has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NIKE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NKE)

Nike’s stock was trading at $84.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NKE shares have increased by 47.9% and is now trading at $124.23.

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International last released its earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trio-Tech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

AYTU BIOSCIENCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AYTU)

HOW HAS AYTU BIOSCIENCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Bioscience’s stock was trading at $1.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AYTU shares have decreased by 12.6% and is now trading at $1.18.

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP (NYSE:AIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group last posted its earnings data on June 26th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s stock was trading at $9.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AIH shares have decreased by 55.8% and is now trading at $4.23.