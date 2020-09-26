KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KFFB)

HOW HAS KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s stock was trading at $6.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KFFB shares have decreased by 12.2% and is now trading at $5.97.

CORVUS GOLD (NYSE:KOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold last announced its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Corvus Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CORVUS GOLD? (NYSE:KOR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corvus Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

RITE AID (NYSE:RAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business earned $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Rite Aid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RITE AID’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid’s stock was trading at $14.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RAD stock has decreased by 29.2% and is now trading at $10.00.

NETFIN ACQUISITION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NFIN)

WHO ARE SOME OF NETFIN ACQUISITION’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NASDAQ:NFIN)

Some companies that are related to Netfin Acquisition include Flying Eagle Acquisition (FEAC), GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (GSAH), Jaws Acquisition (JWS), Artius Acquisition (AACQ), SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (IPOB), Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX), Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF), DiamondPeak (DPHC), Leisure Acquisition (NEBU), Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC), FORTRESS VALUE /SH (FVAC), Federal Street Acquisition (FSAC), Conyers Park II Acquisition (CPAA), FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (FMCI) and Gores Metropoulos (GMHI).