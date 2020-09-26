JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:JEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group last announced its earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Jefferies Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group’s stock was trading at $17.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JEF stock has increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $18.29.

VAIL RESORTS (NYSE:MTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by $0.26. The firm earned $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Its revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vail Resorts has generated $7.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.5. Vail Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 14th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VAIL RESORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts’ stock was trading at $155.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTN shares have increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $225.26.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GVA)

HOW HAS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction’s stock was trading at $14.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GVA shares have increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $17.63.

SHINECO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TYHT)

HOW HAS SHINECO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco’s stock was trading at $4.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TYHT shares have decreased by 34.9% and is now trading at $2.87.