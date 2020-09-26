NEOGEN (NASDAQ:NEOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen last released its earnings data on September 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm earned $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.7. Neogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEOGEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen’s stock was trading at $60.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEOG stock has increased by 24.1% and is now trading at $75.39.

ACCENTURE (NYSE:ACN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture last released its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company earned $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Accenture has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACCENTURE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture’s stock was trading at $165.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACN stock has increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $214.63.

BOWL AMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

HOW OFTEN DOES BOWL AMERICA PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR BOWL AMERICA? (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Bowl America declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TAYLOR DEVICES (NASDAQ:TAYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8.

HOW HAS TAYLOR DEVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices’ stock was trading at $9.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TAYD stock has increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $9.2750.