GENERAL MILLS (NYSE:GIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. General Mills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAL MILLS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills’ stock was trading at $52.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GIS shares have increased by 12.9% and is now trading at $59.67.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS (NYSE:DRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants last issued its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Its revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year. Darden Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DARDEN RESTAURANTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants’ stock was trading at $70.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DRI stock has increased by 38.4% and is now trading at $97.17.

KBS FASHION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KBSF)

WHEN IS KBS FASHION GROUP’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, December 24th 2020.

NATUZZI, S.P.A (NYSE:NTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi, S.p.A last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 26th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $91 million during the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NATUZZI, S.P.A’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi, S.p.A’s stock was trading at $0.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTZ stock has increased by 98.7% and is now trading at $1.51.