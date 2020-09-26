PHAROL SGPS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

HOW HAS PHAROL SGPS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol SGPS’s stock was trading at $0.0760 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PTGCY stock has increased by 90.8% and is now trading at $0.1450.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TNP)

HOW HAS TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TNP)

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s stock was trading at $12.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TNP stock has decreased by 43.6% and is now trading at $7.25.

ELLOMAY CAPITAL (NYSE:ELLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.13 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1.

WHO ARE SOME OF ELLOMAY CAPITAL’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:ELLO)

Some companies that are related to Ellomay Capital include Kenon (KEN), Pampa Energia (PAM), CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU), Sky Solar (SKYS), Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN), AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (APTL), Biotricity (BTCY), Summer Energy (SUME), Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), Premier (PRHL), EnSync (ESNC), Aqua Power Systems (APSI), Commerce Energy Group (CMNR) and Nacel Energy (NCEN).

9F EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JFU)

HOW HAS 9F’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JFU)

9F’s stock was trading at $9.2351 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JFU stock has decreased by 90.7% and is now trading at $0.8580.