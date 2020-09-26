STITCH FIX (NASDAQ:SFIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix last posted its earnings data on September 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm earned $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Stitch Fix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 14th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STITCH FIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix’s stock was trading at $14.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SFIX shares have increased by 87.3% and is now trading at $26.24.

TRIP.COM GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TCOM)

HOW HAS TRIP.COM GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group’s stock was trading at $27.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCOM stock has increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $30.15.

NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NTWK)

HOW HAS NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies’ stock was trading at $3.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTWK shares have decreased by 13.5% and is now trading at $2.68.

JERRICK MEDIA (NASDAQ:CRTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Jerrick Media last released its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Jerrick Media has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS JERRICK MEDIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Jerrick Media’s stock was trading at $3.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRTD stock has decreased by 24.3% and is now trading at $2.80.