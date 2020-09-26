QUTOUTIAO (NASDAQ:QTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao last issued its earnings results on September 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year. Qutoutiao has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUTOUTIAO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao’s stock was trading at $4.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QTT shares have decreased by 50.2% and is now trading at $2.41.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES (NYSE:WOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries last released its earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Worthington Industries has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Worthington Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries’ stock was trading at $25.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WOR stock has increased by 53.7% and is now trading at $39.47.

BLACKBERRY (NYSE:BB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry last issued its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm earned $259 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. BlackBerry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKBERRY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry’s stock was trading at $4.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BB stock has increased by 14.7% and is now trading at $4.77.

YINTECH INVESTMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:YIN)

HOW HAS YINTECH INVESTMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment’s stock was trading at $6.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YIN stock has increased by 20.2% and is now trading at $7.21.