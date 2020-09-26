AUTOZONE (NYSE:AZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 22nd, 2020. The reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. AutoZone has generated $71.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. AutoZone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOZONE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone’s stock was trading at $1,089.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AZO shares have increased by 4.2% and is now trading at $1,135.02.

COSTCO WHOLESALE (NASDAQ:COST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale last issued its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Costco Wholesale has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. Costco Wholesale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COSTCO WHOLESALE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s stock was trading at $297.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COST shares have increased by 15.2% and is now trading at $342.58.

RESEARCH SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

HOW HAS RESEARCH SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions’ stock was trading at $3.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RSSS shares have decreased by 21.6% and is now trading at $2.39.

NANOVIRICIDES (NYSE:NNVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNVC)

NanoViricides last released its quarterly earnings results on June 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoViricides has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF NANOVIRICIDES’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:NNVC)

