ERYTECH PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ERYP)

HOW HAS ERYTECH PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Erytech Pharma’s stock was trading at $5.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ERYP shares have increased by 10.7% and is now trading at $5.80.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS (NYSE:FDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems last issued its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. Its revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has generated $10.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. FactSet Research Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems’ stock was trading at $254.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FDS stock has increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $328.40.

DYNATRONICS (NASDAQ:DYNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Dynatronics has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Dynatronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DYNATRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics’ stock was trading at $1.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DYNT shares have decreased by 53.0% and is now trading at $0.6674.

GLOBUS MARITIME EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GLBS)

HOW HAS GLOBUS MARITIME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime’s stock was trading at $0.3742 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLBS shares have decreased by 70.0% and is now trading at $0.1121.