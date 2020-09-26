ENNIS (NYSE:EBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis last released its quarterly earnings data on September 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Ennis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENNIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis’ stock was trading at $18.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBF stock has decreased by 6.7% and is now trading at $17.16.

JINKOSOLAR (NYSE:JKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. JinkoSolar has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. JinkoSolar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JINKOSOLAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar’s stock was trading at $19.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JKS shares have increased by 87.3% and is now trading at $35.59.

AURORA CANNABIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ACB)

HOW HAS AURORA CANNABIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis’ stock was trading at $10.3044 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACB shares have decreased by 51.0% and is now trading at $5.05.

IBIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IBIO)

WHO ARE SOME OF IBIO’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:IBIO)

Some companies that are related to iBio include ALX Oncology (ALXO), ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL), Generation Bio (GBIO), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), MacroGenics (MGNX), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), Epizyme (EPZM), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Tocagen (TOCA), INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) and Passage Bio (ZNTL).