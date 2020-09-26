DAVIDSTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DavidsTea last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. DavidsTea has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DavidsTea has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DAVIDSTEA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DavidsTea’s stock was trading at $0.8009 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DTEA shares have increased by 18.4% and is now trading at $0.9481.

AKERNA (NASDAQ:KERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna last posted its earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AKERNA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna’s stock was trading at $6.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KERN stock has decreased by 41.2% and is now trading at $3.60.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX last released its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. IBEX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF IBEX? (NASDAQ:IBEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IBEX in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ATNM)

WHO ARE SOME OF ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:ATNM)

Some companies that are related to Actinium Pharmaceuticals include Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Homology Medicines (FIXX), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), Humanigen (HGEN), Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), Ardelyx (ARDX), IVERIC bio (ISEE), Cue Biopharma (CUE), Atreca (BCEL), G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Tricida (TCDA).