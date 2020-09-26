ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESP)

HOW OFTEN DOES ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS? (NYSE:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

CENTOGENE (NASDAQ:CNTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene last posted its earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Centogene has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Centogene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTOGENE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene’s stock was trading at $18.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNTG shares have decreased by 48.8% and is now trading at $9.63.

SCHOLASTIC (NASDAQ:SCHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic last released its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219 million. Its revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Scholastic has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Scholastic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCHOLASTIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic’s stock was trading at $29.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SCHL shares have decreased by 30.1% and is now trading at $20.62.

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

HOW HAS ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences’ stock was trading at $2.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENOB shares have increased by 62.2% and is now trading at $3.65.