CINTAS (NASDAQ:CTAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas last released its quarterly earnings results on September 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has generated $8.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Cintas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CINTAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas’ stock was trading at $250.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTAS stock has increased by 30.7% and is now trading at $327.17.

CARNIVAL (NYSE:CUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival last released its earnings data on July 10th, 2020. The reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $740 million for the quarter. Carnival has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival’s stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CUK shares have decreased by 39.3% and is now trading at $12.34.

UTZ BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UTZ)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF UTZ BRANDS? (NYSE:UTZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UTZ Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

NF ENERGY SAVING (NASDAQ:BIMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving last issued its earnings results on June 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. NF Energy Saving has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NF ENERGY SAVING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving’s stock was trading at $3.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BIMI stock has decreased by 54.3% and is now trading at $1.59.