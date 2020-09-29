Earnings results for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

AngioDynamics last released its quarterly earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. Its revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. AngioDynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AngioDynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.01%. The high price target for ANGO is $21.00 and the low price target for ANGO is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AngioDynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, AngioDynamics has a forecasted upside of 64.0% from its current price of $10.67. AngioDynamics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics does not currently pay a dividend. AngioDynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

In the past three months, AngioDynamics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $339,902.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by insiders. 96.53% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO



Earnings for AngioDynamics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AngioDynamics has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

