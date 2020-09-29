Earnings results for China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)
China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 09/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020.
China Ceramics does not currently pay a dividend. China Ceramics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
In the past three months, China Ceramics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of China Ceramics is held by insiders. Only 0.84% of the stock of China Ceramics is held by institutions.
China Ceramics has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
