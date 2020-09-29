Earnings results for Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 09/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecomm. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.57%. The high price target for CMTL is $43.00 and the low price target for CMTL is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comtech Telecomm. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Comtech Telecomm. has a forecasted upside of 99.6% from its current price of $14.03. Comtech Telecomm. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comtech Telecomm. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comtech Telecomm. is 29.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comtech Telecomm. will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.78% next year. This indicates that Comtech Telecomm. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

In the past three months, Comtech Telecomm. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Comtech Telecomm. is held by insiders. 80.80% of the stock of Comtech Telecomm. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL



Earnings for Comtech Telecomm. are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecomm. is 28.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.63. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecomm. is 28.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.82. Comtech Telecomm. has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

