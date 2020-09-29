Earnings results for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 09/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

IHS Markit last issued its earnings results on June 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. IHS Markit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IHS Markit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.41%. The high price target for INFO is $90.00 and the low price target for INFO is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IHS Markit does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of IHS Markit is 32.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IHS Markit will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.95% next year. This indicates that IHS Markit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

In the past three months, IHS Markit insiders have sold 5,077.75% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $151,760.00 in company stock and sold $7,857,750.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of IHS Markit is held by insiders. 88.40% of the stock of IHS Markit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO



Earnings for IHS Markit are expected to grow by 17.49% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of IHS Markit is 40.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of IHS Markit is 40.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.63. IHS Markit has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IHS Markit has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

