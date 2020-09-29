Earnings results for Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1.

Interpace Diagnostics Group last posted its earnings results on June 25th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.08. The company earned $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group has generated ($5.58) earnings per share over the last year. Interpace Diagnostics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interpace Diagnostics Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 241.27%. The high price target for IDXG is $12.00 and the low price target for IDXG is $9.25. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Interpace Diagnostics Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.75, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a forecasted upside of 241.3% from its current price of $3.15. Interpace Diagnostics Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group does not currently pay a dividend. Interpace Diagnostics Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

In the past three months, Interpace Diagnostics Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.40% of the stock of Interpace Diagnostics Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.63% of the stock of Interpace Diagnostics Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG



Earnings for Interpace Diagnostics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.30) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group is -0.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group is -0.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here