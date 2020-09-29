Earnings results for Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC)

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 09/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC)

Dividend Strength: Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC)

Megalith Financial Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Megalith Financial Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC)

In the past three months, Megalith Financial Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Megalith Financial Acquisition is held by insiders. 43.11% of the stock of Megalith Financial Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC



Megalith Financial Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 43.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

