Earnings results for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected* to report earnings on 09/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mereo BioPharma Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Mereo BioPharma Group.

Dividend Strength: Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mereo BioPharma Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

In the past three months, Mereo BioPharma Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.22% of the stock of Mereo BioPharma Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO



Earnings for Mereo BioPharma Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($1.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Mereo BioPharma Group is -1.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mereo BioPharma Group is -1.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mereo BioPharma Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

