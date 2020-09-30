Earnings results for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Dividend Strength: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not currently pay a dividend. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

In the past three months, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is held by insiders. Only 5.54% of the stock of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)



1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

