Earnings results for Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.44.

Analyst Opinion on Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Dividend Strength: Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Akers Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

In the past three months, Akers Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Akers Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 1.15% of the stock of Akers Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER



Akers Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

