Earnings results for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 09/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 284.62%. The high price target for CTXR is $4.00 and the low price target for CTXR is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Citius Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

In the past three months, Citius Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.84% of the stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.75% of the stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR



Earnings for Citius Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

