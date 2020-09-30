Earnings results for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 09/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Enerpac Tool Group last released its quarterly earnings results on June 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm earned $101.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. Enerpac Tool Group has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Dividend Strength: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group has a dividend yield of 0.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enerpac Tool Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 5.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enerpac Tool Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.15% next year. This indicates that Enerpac Tool Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

In the past three months, Enerpac Tool Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Enerpac Tool Group is held by insiders. 97.87% of the stock of Enerpac Tool Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC



Earnings for Enerpac Tool Group are expected to grow by 182.61% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enerpac Tool Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enerpac Tool Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here