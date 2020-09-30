Earnings results for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Forum Merger II Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 09/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Dividend Strength: FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A does not currently pay a dividend. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

In the past three months, FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.65% of the stock of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A is held by insiders. Only 17.91% of the stock of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI



FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a P/B Ratio of 34.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here