Earnings results for NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Novagold Resources Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 09/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

NovaGold Resources last announced its earnings results on June 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). NovaGold Resources has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Dividend Strength: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources does not currently pay a dividend. NovaGold Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

In the past three months, NovaGold Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.37% of the stock of NovaGold Resources is held by insiders. 45.99% of the stock of NovaGold Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG



Earnings for NovaGold Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of NovaGold Resources is -147.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NovaGold Resources is -147.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NovaGold Resources has a P/B Ratio of 28.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

