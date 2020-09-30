Earnings results for SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 09/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Dividend Strength: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx does not currently pay a dividend. SCWorx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

In the past three months, SCWorx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,902.00 in company stock. Only 18.10% of the stock of SCWorx is held by insiders. Only 2.03% of the stock of SCWorx is held by institutions.

SCWorx has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

