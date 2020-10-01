Earnings results for Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Bassett Furniture Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company earned $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Bassett Furniture Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 63.45%. The high price target for BSET is $5.00 and the low price target for BSET is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bassett Furniture Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries is 182.22%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Bassett Furniture Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 124.24% in the coming year. This indicates that Bassett Furniture Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

In the past three months, Bassett Furniture Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $98,708.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Bassett Furniture Industries is held by insiders. 56.58% of the stock of Bassett Furniture Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET



The P/E ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries is -6.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries is -6.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

