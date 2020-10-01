Earnings results for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Bed Bath & Beyond last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 8th, 2020. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.54. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.56%. The high price target for BBBY is $24.00 and the low price target for BBBY is $3.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bed Bath & Beyond has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.19, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.60, Bed Bath & Beyond has a forecasted downside of 22.6% from its current price of $14.98. Bed Bath & Beyond has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond does not currently pay a dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

In the past three months, Bed Bath & Beyond insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $318,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Bed Bath & Beyond is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY



Earnings for Bed Bath & Beyond are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond is -3.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond is -3.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here