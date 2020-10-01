Earnings results for Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.63.

Carnival last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 10th, 2020. The reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740 million for the quarter. Carnival has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carnival in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Carnival has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

In the past three months, Carnival insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Carnival is held by insiders. Only 8.52% of the stock of Carnival is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Carnival (NYSE:CUK



The P/E ratio of Carnival is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carnival is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carnival has a P/B Ratio of 0.09. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

