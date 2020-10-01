Earnings results for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.7199999999999998.

Constellation Brands last posted its earnings data on July 1st, 2020. The reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.9. Constellation Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $196.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.67%. The high price target for STZ is $238.00 and the low price target for STZ is $140.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Constellation Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $196.47, Constellation Brands has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $189.51. Constellation Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Constellation Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Constellation Brands is 10.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Constellation Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.43% next year. This indicates that Constellation Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

In the past three months, Constellation Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $189,856,440.00 in company stock. Only 15.77% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by insiders. 71.77% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ



Earnings for Constellation Brands are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $8.92 to $9.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 1,052.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.68. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 1,052.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 49.57. Constellation Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Constellation Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here