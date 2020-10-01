Earnings results for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.7199999999999998.

Constellation Brands last announced its earnings data on July 1st, 2020. The reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.3. Constellation Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Dividend Strength: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Constellation Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

In the past three months, Constellation Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 96.80% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.03% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B



The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 1,047.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.66. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 1,047.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 49.57. Constellation Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here