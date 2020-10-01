Earnings results for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluor Co. (NEW) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.75%. The high price target for FLR is $17.00 and the low price target for FLR is $5.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fluor Co. (NEW) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.17, Fluor Co. (NEW) has a forecasted upside of 26.7% from its current price of $8.81. Fluor Co. (NEW) has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) does not currently pay a dividend. Fluor Co. (NEW) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

In the past three months, Fluor Co. (NEW) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Fluor Co. (NEW) is held by insiders. 66.64% of the stock of Fluor Co. (NEW) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR



Earnings for Fluor Co. (NEW) are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluor Co. (NEW) is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

