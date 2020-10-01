How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GTT Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 113.18%. The high price target for GTT is $17.00 and the low price target for GTT is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GTT Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, GTT Communications has a forecasted upside of 113.2% from its current price of $5.16. GTT Communications has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

GTT Communications does not currently pay a dividend. GTT Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GTT Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.36% of the stock of GTT Communications is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.95% of the stock of GTT Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GTT Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.01) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of GTT Communications is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GTT Communications is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GTT Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

