Earnings results for IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Dividend Strength: IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT does not currently pay a dividend. IDT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IDT (NYSE:IDT)

In the past three months, IDT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,816.00 in company stock. Only 30.10% of the stock of IDT is held by insiders. 39.81% of the stock of IDT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDT (NYSE:IDT



The P/E ratio of IDT is 109.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.68. The P/E ratio of IDT is 109.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.89. IDT has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here