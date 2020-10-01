Earnings results for InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

The Intergroup Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

InterGroup does not currently pay a dividend. InterGroup does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, InterGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,742.00 in company stock. 69.50% of the stock of InterGroup is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.69% of the stock of InterGroup is held by institutions.

