Pepsico, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

PepsiCo last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 13th, 2020. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company earned $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Its revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has generated $5.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. PepsiCo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PepsiCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.08%. The high price target for PEP is $156.00 and the low price target for PEP is $130.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PepsiCo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.87, PepsiCo has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $138.60. PepsiCo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

PepsiCo pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PepsiCo has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of PepsiCo is 73.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PepsiCo will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.32% next year. This indicates that PepsiCo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, PepsiCo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,591,883.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of PepsiCo is held by insiders. 70.16% of the stock of PepsiCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PepsiCo are expected to grow by 10.49% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $5.90 per share. The P/E ratio of PepsiCo is 28.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.66. The P/E ratio of PepsiCo is 28.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 49.57. PepsiCo has a PEG Ratio of 4.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PepsiCo has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

