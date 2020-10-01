Earnings results for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Pro-Dex last announced its earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Pro-Dex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Dividend Strength: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex does not currently pay a dividend. Pro-Dex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

In the past three months, Pro-Dex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $257,207.00 in company stock. 38.60% of the stock of Pro-Dex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.41% of the stock of Pro-Dex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX



The P/E ratio of Pro-Dex is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.68. The P/E ratio of Pro-Dex is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.30. Pro-Dex has a P/B Ratio of 5.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

