SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Smart Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 7th, 2020. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Its revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Smart Global has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year. Smart Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smart Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.80%. The high price target for SGH is $45.00 and the low price target for SGH is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smart Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, Smart Global has a forecasted upside of 26.8% from its current price of $27.34. Smart Global has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Smart Global does not currently pay a dividend. Smart Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Smart Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,342.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Smart Global is held by insiders.

Earnings for Smart Global are expected to grow by 38.98% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Smart Global is -210.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Smart Global is -210.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Smart Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

