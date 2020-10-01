Earnings results for Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vedanta in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vedanta has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

In the past three months, Vedanta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.86% of the stock of Vedanta is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.84% of the stock of Vedanta is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL



The P/E ratio of Vedanta is -7.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vedanta is -7.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vedanta has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

