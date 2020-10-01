Earnings results for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Dividend Strength: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Village Super Market has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

In the past three months, Village Super Market insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $402,886.00 in company stock. Only 30.96% of the stock of Village Super Market is held by insiders. 44.40% of the stock of Village Super Market is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA



The P/E ratio of Village Super Market is 15.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.66. The P/E ratio of Village Super Market is 15.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 32.14. Village Super Market has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

