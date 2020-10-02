Earnings results for 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $11.14.

Analyst Opinion on 9F (NYSE:JFU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 9F in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,073.74%. The high price target for JFU is $11.62 and the low price target for JFU is $11.62. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

9F has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.62, 9F has a forecasted upside of 1,073.7% from its current price of $0.99. 9F has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F does not currently pay a dividend. 9F does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 9F (NYSE:JFU)

In the past three months, 9F insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of 9F (NYSE:JFU



