Earnings results for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

Analyst Opinion on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Dividend Strength: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Actinium Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

In the past three months, Actinium Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Actinium Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM



Earnings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($2.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals is -1.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 9.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

