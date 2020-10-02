Earnings results for Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Dividend Strength: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products does not currently pay a dividend. Allied Healthcare Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

In the past three months, Allied Healthcare Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.90% of the stock of Allied Healthcare Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.60% of the stock of Allied Healthcare Products is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Allied Healthcare Products is -7.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allied Healthcare Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

