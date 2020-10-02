Earnings results for Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.83.

Analyst Opinion on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Granite Construction in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.87%. The high price target for GVA is $30.00 and the low price target for GVA is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Granite Construction has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Granite Construction has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $17.72. Granite Construction has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Granite Construction has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Granite Construction will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.40% next year. This indicates that Granite Construction will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

In the past three months, Granite Construction insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of Granite Construction is held by insiders. 99.62% of the stock of Granite Construction is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA



Earnings for Granite Construction are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Granite Construction is -7.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Granite Construction is -7.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Granite Construction has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here